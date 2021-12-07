UrduPoint.com

Arbab To Stage Protest Sit-in At Mithi Against Registration Of Fake Cases On PTI Leaders

Tue 07th December 2021 | 01:00 PM

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Tuesday announced to launch protest movement against PPP's provincial government and the Police for registering fake cases against PTI leaders and other political opponents in Sindh

In a video message, Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim said that a protest sit-in would be staged in Mithi city of district Tharparkar on Wednesday (December 08).

Dr Arbab Rahim said Pakistan People's party's provincial government had expedited political victimization against political opponents in Sindh and fake narcotics and other crime cases were being registered against PTI leaders to stop them from raising voice against Govt's wring doings.

He also appealed PTI workers to fully participate in the sit-in scheduled to be held in Mithi city to record protest against provincial government's injustices with political opponents.

He said protest movement will be continued for indefinite period as PPP's provincial government was involved in misusing its authority for political victimization.

