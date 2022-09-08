UrduPoint.com

Arba'een Symbol Of Resistance, Unparalleled Means Of Propagating Truth: Rahmanzad

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Arba'een symbol of resistance, unparalleled means of propagating truth: Rahmanzad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Khana Farhang, Islamic Republic of Iran, Rawalpindi Farmars Rahmanzad on Wednesday said the history of Arba'een was a symbol of resistance against aggression and an unparalleled means of propagating the truth.

Addressing the Mehfil-e-Masalma (a ceremony in which poets pay their salutations to an exalted personality) ceremony held to eulogise the sacrifice of Hazarat Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his companions in Karabala 1400 years back, Khana Farhang, Islamic Republic of Iran, in Rawalpindi, organized in connection with Arba'een (40 days after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S.)) in which a large number of poets from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated, Rehmanzad expressed his sympathy to the people and the government of Pakistan for the loss of life and property caused by the recent floods and hope that the people of Pakistan would overcome this disaster successfully.

He said in his address that Arbaeen is a symbol of resistance and after 1400 years, Hazrat Zainab (R.

A.) and Imam Zainul Abideen Sajjad (R.A.) have become an unparalleled means of communication and this series continues till the appearance of Hazrat Mahdi (R.A.).

The Mehfil-e-Masalma was presided over by well-known urdu poet and writer, former president of academy of Letters and National Academy of Urdu Language, Dr. Iftikhar Arif, while renowned poet Saqib Akbar, Prof. Jalil Ali and Tanveer Haider were among the special guests.

Meanwhile, Anjum Khaliq, Mian Tanveer Hussain Qadri, Ahmed Mehmood-ul-Zaman, Hafiz Noor Qadri, Qari Yahya Ashraf, Shakeel Akhtar, Khurram Khaliq, Rafiq Mughal, Junaid Azhar, Wafa Chishti, Kashif Irfan, Naseem Sahar, Sail Nizami, Aqeel Abbas, Ali Akbar Natiq, Mehboob Zafar, Qayyum Tahir, Manzhar Naqvi, Abdul Qadir Taban, Muhammad Naseer Zinda, Tahir Asir, Professor Nusrat Bukhari, Nazakat Ali Nazq, Rana Abdul Rab, Muhammad Tajeel Mehdi, Shahbaz Ali Abbasi, Nasir Mangal, Muzamil Abbas Shajar and others presented their speeches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Iran Rawalpindi Nasir Shakeel From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan promoting culture of uncivilized langua ..

Imran Khan promoting culture of uncivilized language among youth: Dr Tariq

33 minutes ago
 US Energy Agency Lowers 2022 Oil Production Foreca ..

US Energy Agency Lowers 2022 Oil Production Forecast by 70,000 Barrels Daily

33 minutes ago
 Germany Reached Limit in Weapons Supplies to Kiev ..

Germany Reached Limit in Weapons Supplies to Kiev - Defense Minister

33 minutes ago
 President, PM appreciate Naseem Shah, national tea ..

President, PM appreciate Naseem Shah, national team for their amazing performanc ..

33 minutes ago
 US 2022 LNG Sales Seen Up 14%, Bolstering Country ..

US 2022 LNG Sales Seen Up 14%, Bolstering Country as Largest Exporter - Energy A ..

33 minutes ago
 EU Chief Diplomat Always Opposes Fascism, Supports ..

EU Chief Diplomat Always Opposes Fascism, Supports Democracy - Spokesperson

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.