ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Khana Farhang, Islamic Republic of Iran, Rawalpindi Farmars Rahmanzad on Wednesday said the history of Arba'een was a symbol of resistance against aggression and an unparalleled means of propagating the truth.

Addressing the Mehfil-e-Masalma (a ceremony in which poets pay their salutations to an exalted personality) ceremony held to eulogise the sacrifice of Hazarat Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his companions in Karabala 1400 years back, Khana Farhang, Islamic Republic of Iran, in Rawalpindi, organized in connection with Arba'een (40 days after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S.)) in which a large number of poets from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated, Rehmanzad expressed his sympathy to the people and the government of Pakistan for the loss of life and property caused by the recent floods and hope that the people of Pakistan would overcome this disaster successfully.

He said in his address that Arbaeen is a symbol of resistance and after 1400 years, Hazrat Zainab (R.

A.) and Imam Zainul Abideen Sajjad (R.A.) have become an unparalleled means of communication and this series continues till the appearance of Hazrat Mahdi (R.A.).

The Mehfil-e-Masalma was presided over by well-known urdu poet and writer, former president of academy of Letters and National Academy of Urdu Language, Dr. Iftikhar Arif, while renowned poet Saqib Akbar, Prof. Jalil Ali and Tanveer Haider were among the special guests.

Meanwhile, Anjum Khaliq, Mian Tanveer Hussain Qadri, Ahmed Mehmood-ul-Zaman, Hafiz Noor Qadri, Qari Yahya Ashraf, Shakeel Akhtar, Khurram Khaliq, Rafiq Mughal, Junaid Azhar, Wafa Chishti, Kashif Irfan, Naseem Sahar, Sail Nizami, Aqeel Abbas, Ali Akbar Natiq, Mehboob Zafar, Qayyum Tahir, Manzhar Naqvi, Abdul Qadir Taban, Muhammad Naseer Zinda, Tahir Asir, Professor Nusrat Bukhari, Nazakat Ali Nazq, Rana Abdul Rab, Muhammad Tajeel Mehdi, Shahbaz Ali Abbasi, Nasir Mangal, Muzamil Abbas Shajar and others presented their speeches.