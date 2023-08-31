Open Menu

Arbitration Law Review Committee Holds 2nd Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Arbitration Law Review Committee holds 2nd meeting

Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, Chairman of the Arbitration Law Review Committee Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Thursday convened the second meeting of the committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, Chairman of the Arbitration Law Review Committee Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Thursday convened the second meeting of the committee.

Senior lawyers Muhammad Makhdoom Ali Khan and Feisal Hussain Naqvi, Secretary of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Riffat Inam Butt, AS/EDGII, board of Investment, Islamabad Muhammad Khashih-ur-Rehman; Senior Legislative Advisor of Ministry of Law and Justice Ambreen Abbasi attended the meeting.

Presenting the first draft of "Arbitration Act, 2023", Feisal Hussain Naqvi gave an overview of the proposed legislation and illuminated the committee in detail about the rationale behind each new clause being suggested referring to the international experiences and best practices.

The committee unanimously agreed to the proposal of adding experts in the body to augment the law reform process benefiting from their experience.

Barrister Mian Sami Uddin, and Zafar Iqbal Khokhar, Research Officer, Research Centre Supreme Court of Pakistan, were co-opted as members of the committee.

The committee appreciated the draft legislation presented and unanimously agreed to seek feedback from the members to initiate a consultative process to establish an efficient, expert and enforceable arbitration mechanism in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Supreme Court Lawyers From Best

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes preservation of UNIFIL’s independen ..

UAE welcomes preservation of UNIFIL’s independence in UN Security Council vote

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman over passing of ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman over passing of Rahma bint Hamoud Al Busaidi

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole South African President over v ..

UAE leaders condole South African President over victims of building fire

2 minutes ago
 The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collects Rs669 ..

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collects Rs669 bln in Aug 2023

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Asia Cup scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Asia Cup scores

3 minutes ago
 Fire engulfs illegal Johannesburg housing block ki ..

Fire engulfs illegal Johannesburg housing block killing 74

3 minutes ago
RAK Police arrests gang for phone fraud, scams

RAK Police arrests gang for phone fraud, scams

17 minutes ago
 Governor for constructing dams to overcome water s ..

Governor for constructing dams to overcome water scarcity

9 minutes ago
 Interior Minister seeks briefing to cope smuggling ..

Interior Minister seeks briefing to cope smuggling of goods

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Madressatul Islam University to celebrate 13 ..

Sindh Madressatul Islam University to celebrate 139th Foundation Day on Friday

11 minutes ago
 Religious scholars condemn blasphemous incidents, ..

Religious scholars condemn blasphemous incidents, call for united action

11 minutes ago
 Heartbroken by loss of nine valiant soldiers in Ba ..

Heartbroken by loss of nine valiant soldiers in Bannu: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan