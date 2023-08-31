Arbitration Law Review Committee holds 2nd meeting

Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, Chairman of the Arbitration Law Review Committee Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Thursday convened the second meeting of the committee

Senior lawyers Muhammad Makhdoom Ali Khan and Feisal Hussain Naqvi, Secretary of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Riffat Inam Butt, AS/EDGII, board of Investment, Islamabad Muhammad Khashih-ur-Rehman; Senior Legislative Advisor of Ministry of Law and Justice Ambreen Abbasi attended the meeting.

Presenting the first draft of "Arbitration Act, 2023", Feisal Hussain Naqvi gave an overview of the proposed legislation and illuminated the committee in detail about the rationale behind each new clause being suggested referring to the international experiences and best practices.

The committee unanimously agreed to the proposal of adding experts in the body to augment the law reform process benefiting from their experience.

Barrister Mian Sami Uddin, and Zafar Iqbal Khokhar, Research Officer, Research Centre Supreme Court of Pakistan, were co-opted as members of the committee.

The committee appreciated the draft legislation presented and unanimously agreed to seek feedback from the members to initiate a consultative process to establish an efficient, expert and enforceable arbitration mechanism in Pakistan.