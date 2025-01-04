ARBU Police nab two members of organized dacoit gang

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory Police’s Anti-Robbery and Burglary Unit (ARBU) successfully arrested two members of an inter-provincial gang involved in multiple household robbery incidents on Saturday.

A public relation officer told APP that the suspects, identified as Muhammad Khan and Nayer Abbas, were arrested during a targeted operation.

He said the police recovered stolen cash, valuable mobile phones, laptops, and other items from the suspects' possession.

According to officials, several cases were already registered against the accused at Shalimar Police Station.

DIG Syed Ali Raza, commended the police team for their efforts, stating, “We are ensuring that all legal procedures are followed to secure strict punishment for the culprits.”

DIG Raza emphasized that extensive operations are underway against organized and active criminal gangs in the capital.

DIG reaffirmed the commitment of Islamabad Police to curbing crime and ensuring the safety of citizens.

