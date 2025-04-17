Open Menu

ARC Inaugurates Third Chiragh Ghar In Rahmanpura

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 09:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Action Research Collective (ARC), a Lahore-based initiative of scholars and grassroots organizers, on Thursday inaugurated its third 'Chiragh Ghar' community center in Rahmanpura.

The inauguration included a symbolic candle-lighting ceremony, emphasizing the power of knowledge and hope.

The center marked another milestone in ARC’s commitment to empower local communities through education, skills and social engagement.

Chiragh Ghar would offer vocational training programmes, after school support for children and community events, along with plans to launch a computer lab aimed at enhancing digital literacy and employability.

Action Research Collective Director Dr Nousheen Zehra Zaidi said, "Chiragh Ghars are more than just community centers as they are spaces of learning, dignity and collective action, especially for women, youth and marginalized groups."

She said that in just three years, ARC had established two successful Chiragh Ghars in Lahore’s working-class neighborhoods, conducted over 2,500 health screenings, tested 2,000+ water samples, supported 3,000 students, launched 10 skills programmes and published 7 academic studies on urban rights and public health.

