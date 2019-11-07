UrduPoint.com
Arch Rivals Become Friends After Jirga Persuasion

Arch rivals of Banuchi Hathikhel and Aamandi tribes became friends after a Jirga succeeded in eliminating issues between them here the other day

Local police said the groups of Shahzeb, Wali Rehman of Hathikhel Banuchi and Faridullah of Aamandi were engaged in arch rivalry which has also claimed lives of couples of people from both groups.

A Jirga consisted of former Nazim Aamandi Haji Salim Khan, Malik Shah, Malik Saddique Aamandi and former Nazim Hathikhel, Misar Khan was engaged in making truce among the both rival groups.

The Jirga efforts bore fruits the other day when both the rival groups pledged to live in harmony and end their enmity.

Both the groups swear upon the holy Quran to live in peace and brother in future and hugged each other before the Jirga members.

In last Ramadan four people including a woman from Aamandi groups were killed and two other injured in firing between the two groups.

