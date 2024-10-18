Open Menu

Archaeological Deptt Initiates Excavation Work At Historic Site Of Mankiala

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Archaeological deptt initiates excavation work at historic site of Mankiala

The Punjab Department of Archaeology has initiated archaeological excavation at the historic site of Mankiala, Rawat (Rawalpindi), under the guidance of Director General Zahid Abbas Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Department of Archaeology has initiated archaeological excavation at the historic site of Mankiala, Rawat (Rawalpindi), under the guidance of Director General Zahid Abbas Malik.

This project is a result of collaboration between the Punjab Directorate General of Archaeology and Federal Department of Archaeology, and Museums, aimed at preserving and promoting Pakistan's cultural and historical heritage.

This site has been declared a protected monument by the Punjab Directorate General of Archaeology.

According to details, Located approximately 35 kilometers from Islamabad, near Mankiala village on GT Road, the Mankiala Stupa is renowned for its ancient Buddhist relics. Experts believe the stupa dates back to the Gandhara period, with various legends associated with it.

One intriguing story suggests that the Buddha sacrificed parts of his body to feed hungry leopard cubs, leading to the construction of a stupa at this site.

According to the British library, the Mankiala Stupa was established during the reign of Kanishka (128-151 CE) and was rediscovered in 1908 by British traveler Mont Stuart Elphinstone, who mentioned it in his memoir "Kingdom of Kabul."

Curator Archeology Department Hamra Naz said that this excavation aligns with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, who is committed to the preservation and promotion of the province's historical and cultural heritage. Under his leadership, the province aims to contribute to the local economy through the preservation of significant heritage sites and the promotion of tourism opportunities. The Chief Minister's goal is to transform historic sites like Mankiala into world-class tourist attractions, attracting both domestic and international visitors. The excavation at Mankiala is part of a broader vision to restore and promote Punjab's historical sites as global cultural centers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kabul Islamabad Chief Minister Punjab Road Rawalpindi SITE From

Recent Stories

Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regula ..

Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized

6 minutes ago
 SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy ..

SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh

6 minutes ago
 CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s touris ..

CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project

12 minutes ago
 Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about pr ..

Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..

14 minutes ago
 Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Al ..

Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania

12 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of ..

DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team

12 minutes ago
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex ..

Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri

6 minutes ago
 AJK food authority launches crackdown against adul ..

AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration

6 minutes ago
 UN force says 'widespread destruction' in south Le ..

UN force says 'widespread destruction' in south Lebanon

6 minutes ago
 Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying' ..

Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying': France

6 minutes ago
 NA passes two bills

NA passes two bills

6 minutes ago
 Railways employees receiving late salaries due to ..

Railways employees receiving late salaries due to grant in aid: Parliamentary Se ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan