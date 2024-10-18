Archaeological deptt initiates excavation work at historic site of Mankiala

The Punjab Department of Archaeology has initiated archaeological excavation at the historic site of Mankiala, Rawat (Rawalpindi), under the guidance of Director General Zahid Abbas Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Department of Archaeology has initiated archaeological excavation at the historic site of Mankiala, Rawat (Rawalpindi), under the guidance of Director General Zahid Abbas Malik.

This project is a result of collaboration between the Punjab Directorate General of Archaeology and Federal Department of Archaeology, and Museums, aimed at preserving and promoting Pakistan's cultural and historical heritage.

This site has been declared a protected monument by the Punjab Directorate General of Archaeology.

According to details, Located approximately 35 kilometers from Islamabad, near Mankiala village on GT Road, the Mankiala Stupa is renowned for its ancient Buddhist relics. Experts believe the stupa dates back to the Gandhara period, with various legends associated with it.

One intriguing story suggests that the Buddha sacrificed parts of his body to feed hungry leopard cubs, leading to the construction of a stupa at this site.

According to the British library, the Mankiala Stupa was established during the reign of Kanishka (128-151 CE) and was rediscovered in 1908 by British traveler Mont Stuart Elphinstone, who mentioned it in his memoir "Kingdom of Kabul."

Curator Archeology Department Hamra Naz said that this excavation aligns with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, who is committed to the preservation and promotion of the province's historical and cultural heritage. Under his leadership, the province aims to contribute to the local economy through the preservation of significant heritage sites and the promotion of tourism opportunities. The Chief Minister's goal is to transform historic sites like Mankiala into world-class tourist attractions, attracting both domestic and international visitors. The excavation at Mankiala is part of a broader vision to restore and promote Punjab's historical sites as global cultural centers.