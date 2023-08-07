Open Menu

Archaeological Excavation Unveils Centuries Of History In Mansehra City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :In a remarkable archaeological expedition undertaken by the Department of Archaeology at Hazara University, in collaboration with the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Leicester University, UK Monday has uncovered a rich tapestry of history at the Upper Nogazai site in Mansehra City.

This collaborative effort was made possible through the Pak-UK education Gateway program, funded by the British Council and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. The selected excavation site, situated within the heart of the city, presents an elevated mound with a fascinating tale to tell, spanning eras of human activity.

The rigorous excavation process was devised, employing a scientific survey of the site, which culminated in the development of a comprehensive topographic sheet. Grids and trenches were strategically deployed across the mound, leading to the unearthing of an array of cultural artifacts and materials, preserved in their original stratigraphic layers.

Digging down to a depth of 4 meters, reaching the virgin soil, the excavation has illuminated five distinct occupational levels or phases, each marked by significant historical periods including Kushan Period (2nd century AD), Late Kushan (4th to 5th century AD), Sikh Period (18th to 19th century AD), British Period (19th to 20th century AD), and Post-Independence (20th to 21st century AD).

The treasures unearthed during the excavation primarily include cultural artifacts such as pottery fragments, charred remnants, bones, iron implements, nails, and even copper coins, offering a glimpse into the lives and activities of bygone eras.

This archaeological venture has not only added a new chapter to the historical understanding of Mansehra City but has also fostered invaluable international cooperation, showcasing the power of collaboration in unraveling the mysteries of the past.

The findings have ignited the imagination and curiosity of researchers, historians, and the general public alike, inviting them to step back in time and connect with the diverse and intriguing narratives that have shaped the city's identity over the ages.

