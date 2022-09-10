UrduPoint.com

Archaeologist Dr Cameron Speaks On Mapping Heritage Thru GIS, Satellite

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Archaeologist Dr Cameron speaks on mapping heritage thru GIS, satellite

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Renowned archaeologist from Cambridge University Dr. Cameron A Petrie shared his current research and explained digital mapping of all archaeological and heritage sites covering a period of about 5000 years.

Speaking at an international seminar at Archaeology Department, Punjab University here on Saturday, he explained that mapping was based on Primary information extracted from the topographic sheets, historical, hydrological, environmental, forestry, and climate data.

The seminar was arranged by PU's Department of Archaeology in collaboration with Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research Lab (RSGCRL), and National Centre of GIS and Space Applications, NCGSA. Holding of seminar is aimed at highlighting significance of mapping the archaeological heritage of Pakistan through modern scientific methods including GIS and satellite remote sensing.

Stressing the need to make use of modern technologies, Dr Cameron said the applications of all geo-sciences in the field of archaeological investigations would not only enable researchers identify, discover, rediscover, and preserve the sites but also provide them with unique data to reconstruct and understand the climatic, environmental, and geographical patterns that prevailed in the past.

The use of modern application would help archaeologists know how, why, and where the settlements were made? What was the impact of the surroundings? What was the mode of development, expansion, and destruction of the sites? How did ancient societies react to the changing climatic conditions? How the water sources were utilised and what were their drastic impacts? The mapping project would also help know about the causes of destruction of sites and the role of urbanisation, agriculture, and natural calamities.

The speakers were unanimous that the data would be useful to make future policies through which the authorities concerned would not only save the archaeological heritage but also habitation from natural disasters.

Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Director/ Principal Investigator RSGCRL, and Dr Muhammad Hameed, Chairman, Department of Archaeology, Punjab University, thanked the guest speakers and other distinguished guests for attending the seminar. Prof. Dr. Amra Raza, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of the Punjab also thanked the international guests who came from Cambridge University for the special talk.

Related Topics

Pakistan University Of The Punjab Punjab Water Agriculture Cambridge Zia-ul-Haq All From

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

1 hour ago
 United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical ..

United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical Flood Relief Items to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitat ..

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts of vivo Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

2 hours ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.