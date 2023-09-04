Open Menu

Archaeologists Discover Extensive Settlement During Excavations In Peru

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Archaeologists discover extensive settlement during excavations in Peru

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) /APP):Settlement discovered in Cajamarca region belongs to Wari culture and dates back to 7th to 13th centuries BC By Sinan Dogan � Archaeologists conducting excavations in Peru have found an extensive pre-Hispanic settlement where various ethnic groups lived together.

The settlement, discovered in northern Peru's Cajamarca region, belongs to the Wari culture and dates back to the 7th to 13th centuries BC.

In a statement, the Project of Archaeological Investigation (PIA) said the discovery, which occupies 24 hectares (60 acres), included two burial chambers with an elaborate underground construction.

Shinya Watanabe, one of the directors of the project, said in a statement that the archaeological excavations found shattered pottery, ceremonial vessels, ceramic wind instruments, various weapons and traces reflecting different traditions.

Judith Padilla, cultural director of the Cajamarca Centre, said they have made significant progress towards understanding Peru's past.

"In order to understand current practices, it is necessary to investigate the lifestyle and rituals of ancient societies living on Peruvian soil. We want to unravel the sociopolitical system of Cajamarca culture and its relationship with the Wari Empire," Padilla said.

