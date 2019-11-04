Archaeologists discovers 2000 years old remains of Buddhist civilization

The archaeologists from Hazara University (HU) Monday have discovered more than 2000 years old remains of Buddha civilization at Badho Dheri Gandhian Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ):The archaeologists from Hazara University (HU) Monday have discovered more than 2000 years old remains of Buddha civilization at Badho Dheri Gandhian Mansehra. This was stated by Dr. Shakirullah Chairman Department of Archaeology HU while talking to APP.He disclosed that the discovery has been made from a site at Badho Dehri Gandhian.

During the excavation we have found utensils made of stone and clay, charcoal and bones. The excavation work at the site had been going on from 2017 under the "NFCH funded project" for exploration along with hundreds of other Buddhist remains in Mansehra and Haripur regions.Dr. Shakirullah stated that the Buddhist stuppa from Bado Dheri is one of the important discoveries of the 21st century, owing to its unique architecture the site has great potential to attract cultural and religious tourists at national and international level. Chairman Archaeology department HU disclosed that our first season archaeological investigation at the site unearthed many important ancient remains (i.e. terracotta potsherds, bones, charcoals, stone pestles and grinding stones).

He stated that the most important discovery made at the site is the Buddhist Stuppa constructed of stones in rubble masonry, traces of kanjur facing added to the earlier core of the stupa were also noticed that show later addition, adding Dr.

Shakirullah said.Although no inscriptional records and coins have yet been unearthed to assign a proper date to the site, but scientific analysis of the organic will help to establish a complete cultural profile of the site, the chairman archaeology department said.He said that the archaeological field investigation at Bado Dheri also provided an opportunity to the students of Archaeology and Tourism to get practical exposure in Field Archaeology and cultural tourism. Dr. Shakirullah said that the site Bado Dheri is located on the left bank of Gandhian stream between the Karakoram Highway and the newly constructed CPEC road, this site was badly damaged and looted by the antique seekers who had been conducting illegal digging at the site for the last two decades.

Giving the details of the excavation of the Baho Dheri site he said that in August 2019, the site was selected for excavation by the HU Department of archaeology, with the aims to rescue the site and systematically record and reconstruct the history of the site before its complete destruction into the hands of the illegal diggers. This project is being sponsored by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).