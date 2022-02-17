Archaeology department HU discovers 5 occupational period from Fort Feroza Mansehra during excavation

A team of the Archaeology Department, University of Hazara, Mansehra discovered remains of Fort Feroza constructed in 1480, the discovery of 5 occupational periods belongs to different human history in district Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A team of the Archaeology Department, University of Hazara, Mansehra discovered remains of Fort Feroza constructed in 1480, the discovery of 5 occupational periods belongs to different human history in district Mansehra.

According to the details, the excavation work started at Fort Feroza constructed during the late Muslim medieval period in the sub-continent by the first Turk ruler Babur Mirza in 1480 who started ruling the Pakhal state of that time.

A rescue Excavation launched at the site, to document what have left intact, with the financial support of Higher education Commission (HEC) Pakistan and with the support of Directorate of Archaeology & Museum government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The excavation work resulted with the discovery of many movable and improvable evidences that belonged to five different periods of human history.

Among these pieces of evidence, the most important are coins, bones, terracotta cooking posts, stone inscriptions, stone seals, bricks structures, and iron objects.

These remains will undergo scientific analysis to establish the chronology of the Gulibagh individually and district Mansehra as a whole.