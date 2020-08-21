Archaeology department to upgrade tourists facility at archeological sites

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Archaeology department has completed feasibility studies to upgrade tourist facilities on archaeological sites across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Archaeology department has completed feasibility studies to upgrade tourist facilities on archaeological sites across the province.

The upgradation of infrastructure at archaeology sites will be completed in a year after which these would be opened for promotion of religious tourism in the country.

Earlier this week , the officials of Directorate of Archeology and Museum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met with religious leaders of Kailash community for consultation to preserve the culture and heritage of Kailash Valley.

Leaders of the Kailash community appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Secretary Abid Majeed and Special Assistant for Minority Affairs Wazirzada for taking practical steps to protect historical and religious sites and the cultural heritage of Kailash Valley.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a fund of Rs 40..5 millions for the protection of Kailash valley culture and cultural heritage.

The amount will be spent in consultation with Kailash community leaders.