UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Archaeology Deptt's Role Sought To Conserve Monuments

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Archaeology deptt's role sought to conserve monuments

Commissioner Shanul Haq on Friday ordered steps to promote religious tourism and asked the archeology department to play role to conserve and protect monuments in the division

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) : Commissioner Shanul Haq on Friday ordered steps to promote religious tourism and asked the archeology department to play role to conserve and protect monuments in the division.

During a visit to mausoleums at the Fort Qasim to pay respect to saints, the commissioner said that shrines depicting centuries-old architecture was Multan's pride and heritage, adding that countless people visited mausoleums.

He ordered for devising a plan for restoration and renovation of the mausoleums besides reviving historical status of the Qasim Fort, saying that foreign tourists also visited monuments.

He said that a summary would be sent to the provincial government to revive the walled city Multan.

On this occasion, Director Development Waqas Khakwani said a Rs 10 million scheme would be executed for renovation of the mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani.

Assistant commissioner Khawaja Umair also accompanied the commissioner.

Related Topics

Multan Visit Government Million

Recent Stories

Indian girl shot in face after she paused dancing ..

4 minutes ago

Infinix and CarlCare join hands with M&P to provid ..

6 minutes ago

Iraq Will Abide by Obligations of OPEC+ Deal Once ..

1 minute ago

Young people take to the streets for climate: Who ..

1 minute ago

Leading sponsor drops Cricket South Africa over co ..

5 minutes ago

Rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops, stoking c ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.