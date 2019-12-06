Commissioner Shanul Haq on Friday ordered steps to promote religious tourism and asked the archeology department to play role to conserve and protect monuments in the division

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) : Commissioner Shanul Haq on Friday ordered steps to promote religious tourism and asked the archeology department to play role to conserve and protect monuments in the division.

During a visit to mausoleums at the Fort Qasim to pay respect to saints, the commissioner said that shrines depicting centuries-old architecture was Multan's pride and heritage, adding that countless people visited mausoleums.

He ordered for devising a plan for restoration and renovation of the mausoleums besides reviving historical status of the Qasim Fort, saying that foreign tourists also visited monuments.

He said that a summary would be sent to the provincial government to revive the walled city Multan.

On this occasion, Director Development Waqas Khakwani said a Rs 10 million scheme would be executed for renovation of the mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani.

Assistant commissioner Khawaja Umair also accompanied the commissioner.