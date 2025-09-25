Open Menu

Archaeology Jewel, Takht Bhai Illuminated With Cascades Of Light

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has turned a new page in the preservation of its historic and cultural heritage by illuminating ancient Takht Bhai Monastery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has turned a new page in the preservation of its historic and cultural heritage by illuminating ancient Takht Bhai Monastery.

The decision has been taken to enhance the grandeur of World Heritage, paving the way for greater global recognition, commented Secretary Culture, Tourism, Archaeology & Museums Department, Dr. Abdul Samad.

Perched on the rugged hills of Mardan, Takht Bhai—a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a silent storyteller for centuries—now shines as a radiant beacon of culture through state-of-the-art illumination.

The spectacle appears as though time itself has lit lamps upon its ancient walls, surrendering history to a new dawn of brilliance.

This illumination is not mere decoration but a herald of renewal.

The ancient Buddhist monastic complex now glimmers in the night like a celestial star descended to earth.

Each stone and pillar now narrates tales in the language of light—stories of love, peace, and civilization once buried in the rusted pages of time, Dr.

Samad added.

He said the project is completed under the KITE Project with the support of the World Bank, forges a golden bond between past and present, ensuring the eternal preservation of this heritage.

The glowing transformation of Takht Bhai will not only inspire awe among tourists but also kindle fresh avenues of research and reflection for scholars, he added.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Ali Amin Khan Gandapur committed to the revival of tourism and the restoration of past glory in the province. With devotion and vision, the provincial government has adorned this heritage site in a manner that will stand as a shining legacy for generations to come.

Secretary Culture, Tourism, Archaeology & Museums Department, Dr. Abdul Samad, said that the illumination of Takht Bhai is not only a tribute to the past but a living symbol for the future.

This light proclaims that the spirit of history never fades; it simply seeks new colors and new melodies.

