Archaeology Survey Starts In DG Khan

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab archaeology department has begun surveying landscape of Dera Ghazi Khan division including plain and mountainous areas to explore more monuments for their conservation/restoration to promote tourism to this area.

Deputy Director archaeology, Muhammad Hassan who is the only expert archaeologist of Punjab archaeology department and Incharge Multan archaeology Malik Ghulam Muhammad began the exercise with a trip to Rojhan area of district Rajanpur few days ago to witness over a century old building called complex of Mazari tombs. The building has five domes, however, one dome rest atop a separate room which people say was used to keep the bodies of the dead for some time to wait for full digging of grave before burial.

The officials took photographs of the  130 years old monument that was built in 1310 AH or 1890 AD.

Malik Ghulam Muhammad told APP that they would also consult books, documents and interview people to document its history.

He said, they have also heard about remains of a mud brick fort in Rajanpur near Haji Pur. He said, people used to call the fort as 'Digree' or 'Jigree'.

Officials also plan to visit Haji Akram Masjid in Jhok Utra (Kot Chutta), tomb of Mauj Din famously known as Nabi Shah and tomb of Hazrat Fateh Shah Bukhari in Nautak.

However, the most important part of the endevour would be the survey of Suleman Mountain Ranges in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts to find remains of some historical structures, if any besides Baloch monuments in DG Khan division.

Ghulam Muhammad said that they have been given one month to complete the task and hoped the report would be ready on time despite obstacles related to novel coronavirus epidemic.

There are many monuments in DG Khan division and several of them have been declared protected by Punjab archaeology department.

