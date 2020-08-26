Archaeology team conclude Malkhana analysis, no treasure but articles of archaeological significance found

A team of Punjab archaeology department concluded two-day exercise analyzing case property inside an old Malkhana in Multan Katchery Wednesday evening burying all the speculations about a treasure inside but they did find articles of archaeological significance worthy of decorating some museum's shelves

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :A team of Punjab archaeology department concluded two-day exercise analyzing case property inside an old Malkhana in Multan Katchery Wednesday evening burying all the speculations about a treasure inside but they did find articles of archaeological significance worthy of decorating some museum's shelves.

District government had sealed a Malkhana and stopped its demolition after some workers found some coins and old documents.

They put Malkhana under police protection and sought help from archaeology department to check it and what it was hiding inside.

There was treasure but of archaeological value and not of the monetary value speculated by media earlier, according to few officials who did not want to be named.

A police official said that few sets of old jewellery of gold, silver, some coins and documents were found. Another official said that copper and other metal coins were recovered and these belonged to Mughal, British, Sikh and ancient Hindu Shahi periods. And all these documents attached denoting the respective cases. Some properties were also kept there as trust from different people. Document showed that these items were put there after partition sometime before 1958.

The archaeology team,led by deputy director South Muhammad Hassan, Multan SDO Malik Ghulam Muhmmad and curator Harappa museum Asim Dogar remained busy checking, weighing and analysing articles recovered from a cupboard, rakes and some boxes during last two days.

On Wednesday, the team found three swords from Sikh/British period, 300 more grams of silver, seven to eight silver coins from the era of Mughal emprerors Aurangzeb, Shah Jahan and Akbar- e-Azam that is part of Great Mughal period, and silver bangles.

An official said, he did not know the exact quantity but assessed that around 1 to 1.5 Maund of silver and below one kilogram of gold, may be 800-900 gram in the shape of ornaments, was found. Case property also included a damaged old gun, sharp edged weapons like 'Churri' and knife besides clothes, old initial coins of Pakistan called 'Paisa' that had hole in it besides early Pakistani Currency in damaged form.

All these were kept there as evidence or case property.

A comprehensive inventory list was prepared that was signed by a judge, deputy commissioner Amir Khatak, ADC headquarters, DSP legal and archaeology team head. All the articles were depositted in the accounts department double lock treasury.

It may be noted that old structures were being demolished at Katchery for construction of new courts when some worker found coins and the issue surfaced and posts and stories appeared onsocial media platforms, tv channels and newspapers.