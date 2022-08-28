Archbishop appeals nation to stay united

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad has appealed Pakistani nation to join hands in support for the people who have badly affected from the devastating floods in the country.

Pakistan was currently experiencing heavy rainfalls, which has triggered devastating floods, landslides, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) across the country, particularly affecting Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh provinces causing loss of lives, homes, livelihoods etc.

The people were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, thousands of vulnerable people are facing internal displacement and looking for help for their survival.

Dr. Joseph Arshad, who was also President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference and Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, has asked the Pakistani nation to join hands to show solidarity with the people affected by floods and help them to recover from the disaster as quickly as possible to ensure that they do not continue to suffer the terrifying impact of the floods.

He also prayed for the deceased and their families who have lost their lives and homes. "May God support the efforts of those who are bringing relief to the flood victims. I appeal the whole nation to support and help those who are suffering as a result of this calamity," he said.