Archbishop Canterbury attends interfaith, harmony conference

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attended a conference on the 'Interfaith Harmony and Peace' at Raiwind Church of Pakistan on the invitation of Bishop of Raiwind Azad Marshall, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Archbishop Canterbury England said that he had come to Pakistan in a spirit of goodwill and wanted to further promote interfaith harmony in the country so that peace and love could spread everywhere. "Religious places of worship can promote mutual love and end the growing intolerance in society," he said.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said that all stakeholders were being taken into confidence to promote religious harmony across the country, adding that tolerance must be encouraged so that peace and unity could be established in society. He said the government had taken practical steps to promote interfaith harmony in society.

He said that lesson of peace and love is common in all religions. "We all need to play our proactive role to promote interfaith harmony and peace in society."