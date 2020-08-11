UrduPoint.com
Archbishop Congratulates Nation On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Archbishop congratulates nation on Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Archbishop of twin cities, Joseph Arshad has extended his greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.

In a message issued here, archbishop said that it's an occasion which reminds us to work toward national growth and development "to realize the dream of our founding fathers.

" He said there were many sacrifices behind this happiness. Our founder wanted all people to think above religion for the progress of Pakistan, adding that only together we can end the ongoing crises in the country.

"Whatever the condition or situation is, Pakistani Christians will always stand by Pakistan and the armed forces of Pakistan," he added.

He also requested the countrymen to follow the health guidelines properly to stop further spreading of the COVID-19.

