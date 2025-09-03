Open Menu

Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad Appeals For Flood Victims Aid

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 09:41 PM

Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad of the Islamabad and Rawalpindi Diocese has called for national and international support for victims of the recent devastating floods in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad of the Islamabad and Rawalpindi Diocese has called for national and international support for victims of the recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

The Christian spiritual leader, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods. "This tragic flood has caused the loss of precious lives, the destruction of villages, and the displacement of families," he said.

Archbishop Arshad urged government bodies, welfare organizations, and all citizens to provide aid, including shelter, food and medicine, to help affected families overcome their hardships.

He also appealed for full support from the international community during this challenging time.

The Archbishop highlighted that natural disasters underscore the need to protect the environment. He urged the government to take "strong measures to build dams, plant trees, and reduce environmental pollution" to prevent future crises.

He also noted that the Christian community, including organizations like Caritas Pakistan, was actively involved in relief efforts alongside other citizens.

"May God comfort the victims...and may our nation stand up with courage and unity in this difficult time," he prayed.

