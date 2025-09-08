Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad calls for national unity amidst devastating floods

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Archbishop of Islamabad, Rawalpindi Diocese Dr. Joseph Arshad has issued a heartfelt appeal for sympathy, solidarity, and support for the millions of people affected by the catastrophic floods sweeping across Pakistan.

The floods have claimed precious lives, destroyed villages, displaced families, and left many without homes, property, or sources of income, said a statement issued here.

Dr. Arshad emphasized the need for the international community's support during this challenging time. He urged institutions, welfare organizations, and individuals to come together and provide assistance to those in need.

"Let us all open our hearts in prayer and action, provide shelter, food, medicines, and all possible help so that our flood-affected brothers and sisters can find support in this difficult time and can overcome these difficulties and start a new life again," he said.

The Archbishop highlighted the importance of protecting the environment and confronting the ecological crisis affecting Pakistan and other regions. He noted that natural disasters like floods draw attention to the need for environmental

stewardship.

Dr. Arshad commended the Christian community's efforts in providing aid to affected citizens, alongside other citizens. Organizations like Caritas Pakistan are actively participating in relief efforts.

In his prayer, Dr. Arshad asked for God's mercy and comfort for the victims, eternal rest for the deceased, and blessings for those serving the affected. He prayed for Pakistan's protection from climatic changes and for national unity and progress.