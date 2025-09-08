Open Menu

Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad Calls For National Unity Amidst Devastating Floods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad calls for national unity amidst devastating floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Archbishop of Islamabad, Rawalpindi Diocese Dr. Joseph Arshad has issued a heartfelt appeal for sympathy, solidarity, and support for the millions of people affected by the catastrophic floods sweeping across Pakistan.

The floods have claimed precious lives, destroyed villages, displaced families, and left many without homes, property, or sources of income, said a statement issued here.

Dr. Arshad emphasized the need for the international community's support during this challenging time. He urged institutions, welfare organizations, and individuals to come together and provide assistance to those in need.

"Let us all open our hearts in prayer and action, provide shelter, food, medicines, and all possible help so that our flood-affected brothers and sisters can find support in this difficult time and can overcome these difficulties and start a new life again," he said.

The Archbishop highlighted the importance of protecting the environment and confronting the ecological crisis affecting Pakistan and other regions. He noted that natural disasters like floods draw attention to the need for environmental

stewardship.

Dr. Arshad commended the Christian community's efforts in providing aid to affected citizens, alongside other citizens. Organizations like Caritas Pakistan are actively participating in relief efforts.

In his prayer, Dr. Arshad asked for God's mercy and comfort for the victims, eternal rest for the deceased, and blessings for those serving the affected. He prayed for Pakistan's protection from climatic changes and for national unity and progress.

Recent Stories

PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare C ..

PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..

43 minutes ago
 TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerfu ..

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from st ..

Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows

3 hours ago
 Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid globa ..

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge

3 hours ago
 Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 19 ..

Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood v ..

Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims

4 hours ago
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million peo ..

Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari

4 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses ..

KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points

5 hours ago
 Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment ..

Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in ..

Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan