Archbishop extends Eid greetings to Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad has extended his heartfelt greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

He, in a statement issued here, said Eid ul Azha teaches sacrifices and invites us to respect, tolerance, and love for all which were the cornerstones of an integrated society.

On this blessed occasion, he also remembered all those suffering in pain and anguish who are not able to celebrate the joy of Eid.

He invited all who were blessed with numerous resources to reach out to help the deserving people so that they can also join in the celebrations of Eid ul Azha with joyful hearts.

On the occasion, he said let us pray to God to refresh our spirit to make Pakistan a prosperous and flourishing nation.

Archbishop offered his prayerful and best wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters, political leaders, Armed forces, members of civil society, media and bureaucracy.

He also prayed that may Almighty God bless us all on Eid ul Azha so that we may live peacefully and take care of the weak and poor people of our society.

/932