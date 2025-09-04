Archbishop Extends Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Greetings, Urges Interfaith Harmony
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Archbishop of Rawalpindi-Islamabad, Dr. Joseph Arshad, has extended warm greetings to the Muslims in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).
Dr Arshad, in his message on Thursday, highlighted that the holy day taught the values of peace, love, justice, and service to humanity.
He emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony, stating that Pakistan's religious diversity should be strengthened through brotherhood and mutual cooperation. He also called for promoting social harmony by sharing in each other's joys.
The Archbishop noted that interfaith harmony was especially crucial in today’s challenging world. He urged everyone to show solidarity with the poor and underprivileged, particularly with the victims of recent floods in the country.
Dr Arshad called for a collective effort to help and rehabilitate those who are suffering.
He concluded his message with a prayer that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would be a source of blessings, prosperity, and progress for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Archbishop extends Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) greetings, urges interfaith harmony3 minutes ago
-
Khurram Schehzad urges youth to drive Pakistan’s digital future3 minutes ago
-
Police nab suspect for assault on domestic worker3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood relief efforts3 minutes ago
-
All theaters to remain closed on 12 Rabiul-Awwal3 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of plea after abductee found dead in train accident3 minutes ago
-
AKMCCC inaugurates new NICU in Hyderabad3 minutes ago
-
Palestine issue cause of humanity: KP Governor3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 9 suspects in three blind murder cases4 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1,199 injured in Punjab road accidents13 minutes ago
-
Floods wreak havoc in Punjab, hundreds of villages submerged, crops destroyed13 minutes ago
-
Teams of Agriculture and Livestock departments actively participating in flood relief operations13 minutes ago