Archbishop Extends Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Greetings, Urges Interfaith Harmony

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Archbishop extends Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) greetings, urges interfaith harmony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Archbishop of Rawalpindi-Islamabad, Dr. Joseph Arshad, has extended warm greetings to the Muslims in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Dr Arshad, in his message on Thursday, highlighted that the holy day taught the values of peace, love, justice, and service to humanity.

He emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony, stating that Pakistan's religious diversity should be strengthened through brotherhood and mutual cooperation. He also called for promoting social harmony by sharing in each other's joys.

The Archbishop noted that interfaith harmony was especially crucial in today’s challenging world. He urged everyone to show solidarity with the poor and underprivileged, particularly with the victims of recent floods in the country.

Dr Arshad called for a collective effort to help and rehabilitate those who are suffering.

He concluded his message with a prayer that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would be a source of blessings, prosperity, and progress for Pakistan.

