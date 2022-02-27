Archbishop of Canterbury visits Grand Mosque, Bahria Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Portal Welby visited the Grand Jamia Mosque of Bahria Town here on Sunday.

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi welcomed the Archbishop in the mosque.

Giving information about the mosque, the administration informed the archbishop about the building architecture, sacred bric-a-brac kept in the Quran gallery and other decoration made in the mosque.

He was informed that famous architect Nayyar Ali Dada designed the mosque and 95,000 people could offer prayer at a time in the mosque including 50,000 people inside the mosque hall while 45,000 people in the courtyard of the mosque.

The archbishop was told that it took a period of 7 years to complete the construction of the building.

The Bishop accompanied by Maulana Tahir Ashrafi visited different parts of the mosque and appreciatedthe construction work.