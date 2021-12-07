Archbishop stresses to keep in mind needy during Christmas preparations

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi wants people to prepare spiritually for the joy of Christmas and not forget those in need and difficulties during the Advent Season.

"The Advent season is a time of preparation for our hearts and minds for the anniversary of the Jesus Christ's birth on Christmas. As we prepare ourselves spiritually for the joy of Christmas, we should not forget those people in need and difficulties and those who are suffering and troubled in life," he said in a statement issued here.

Dr. Joseph Arshad prayed for the beloved country Pakistan that all the citizens may live together in harmony, respecting and helping each other and may our country continue journey of peace progress and prosperity.

He said Christians around the world and in Pakistan celebrate the Advent by putting up an Advent Wreath and lighting candles each Sunday as part of their spiritual preparation for Christmas.

"The wreath and candles are full of symbolism tied to the Christmas. The circle of the wreath, which has no beginning or end, symbolizes the eternity of God, the immortality of the soul, and the everlasting life we find in Christ.

The four candles represent the four weeks of Advent, and one candle is lit each Sunday. Three of the candles are purple because the color violet is a liturgical color that signifies a time' of prayer, penance, and sacrifice. The first candle, which is purple, symbolizes hope." Celebrating Advent, he said was an excellent way to prepare our mind and heart for Christmas. "The beginning of Advent is a good time to reflect upon our own lives and to ask ourselves what is weighing down our hearts and burdening our spirits. Pope Francis speaks of "Acedia", also called sloth, which "is a great enemy of the spiritual life" as this negative spirit "nails the soul down in numbness, robbing its joy, precisely in the moments when everything seems over, the Lord comes to save us, await Him with joy even in the heart of tribulations, in the crises of life".

The Archbishop said as we should direct our lives towards Jesus Christ during these days of Advent, and must encourage one another in our efforts to be people of hope, faith, joy and love.

"May we have the spirit of strength to follow Jesus Christ and may we make room in our heart for God's actions and be accountable before him," he said.

