UrduPoint.com

Archbishop Stresses To Keep In Mind Needy During Christmas Preparations

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Archbishop stresses to keep in mind needy during Christmas preparations

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi wants people to prepare spiritually for the joy of Christmas and not forget those in need and difficulties during the Advent Season.

"The Advent season is a time of preparation for our hearts and minds for the anniversary of the Jesus Christ's birth on Christmas. As we prepare ourselves spiritually for the joy of Christmas, we should not forget those people in need and difficulties and those who are suffering and troubled in life," he said in a statement issued here.

Dr. Joseph Arshad prayed for the beloved country Pakistan that all the citizens may live together in harmony, respecting and helping each other and may our country continue journey of peace progress and prosperity.

He said Christians around the world and in Pakistan celebrate the Advent by putting up an Advent Wreath and lighting candles each Sunday as part of their spiritual preparation for Christmas.

"The wreath and candles are full of symbolism tied to the Christmas. The circle of the wreath, which has no beginning or end, symbolizes the eternity of God, the immortality of the soul, and the everlasting life we find in Christ.

The four candles represent the four weeks of Advent, and one candle is lit each Sunday. Three of the candles are purple because the color violet is a liturgical color that signifies a time' of prayer, penance, and sacrifice. The first candle, which is purple, symbolizes hope." Celebrating Advent, he said was an excellent way to prepare our mind and heart for Christmas. "The beginning of Advent is a good time to reflect upon our own lives and to ask ourselves what is weighing down our hearts and burdening our spirits. Pope Francis speaks of "Acedia", also called sloth, which "is a great enemy of the spiritual life" as this negative spirit "nails the soul down in numbness, robbing its joy, precisely in the moments when everything seems over, the Lord comes to save us, await Him with joy even in the heart of tribulations, in the crises of life".

The Archbishop said as we should direct our lives towards Jesus Christ during these days of Advent, and must encourage one another in our efforts to be people of hope, faith, joy and love.

"May we have the spirit of strength to follow Jesus Christ and may we make room in our heart for God's actions and be accountable before him," he said.

/WEB

Related Topics

Pakistan World Christmas Progress Bishop Circle May Sunday God Prayer Christian All Love

Recent Stories

IHC warns Rana Shamim of indictment if he fails to ..

IHC warns Rana Shamim of indictment if he fails to submit original affidavit

4 minutes ago
 UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile launch ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile launch towards Saudi Arabia

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Government announces four and half day worki ..

Dubai Government announces four and half day working week

21 minutes ago
 Astana Format Talks on Syria Scheduled for Decembe ..

Astana Format Talks on Syria Scheduled for December 21-22 - Kazakh Foreign Minis ..

15 minutes ago
 Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People ..

Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People - Reports

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.