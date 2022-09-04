(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad has urged the international community to extend help to the flood-hit people of Pakistan as enormous support was needed for the rehabilitation of the victims of natural disaster.

Pakistan was experiencing heavy rainfalls, which has triggered devastating floods, landslides, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) across the country, particularly affecting Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh provinces causing loss of lives, homes, livelihoods etc.

Dr. Joseph Arshad in a statement issued here, said the people were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, thousands of vulnerable people are facing internal displacement and looking for help for their survival.

In these hard times, Dr. Joseph Arshad, who was also President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference and Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, appealed all political and religious leaders, government Institutions and the entire nation to work together to help the affected people in order to overcome the disaster and to ensure that people do not continue to suffer the terrifying impact of these floods.

Arshad also referred to the appeal of Pope Francis who has prayed and expressed his closeness and solidarity with the people of Pakistan and has called upon the international community to help Pakistan.

Dr. Joseph Arshad also lauded efforts of the government, Pakistan Army, and all institutions who were involved in handling the disastrous flood situation in the country.

Joseph Arshad also prayed for the deceased and their families especially those who have lost their loved ones, livelihood, livestock and homes.