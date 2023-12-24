Archbishop urges Christian community to contribute for progress of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Archbishop Rawalpindi and Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad has asked the Pakistani Christian community to contribute to the progress and prosperity of the country.

He in a statement also urged the Christian community to spread peace and love among the society.

Arshad wants the Christian community to come together and contribute to suffering humanity, especially for our beloved country that peace, love and hope may prevail in our society and we all may together contribute to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

"Love is a commitment and decision to stick by others through thick and thin no matter whatever the circumstances or challenges are," he said.

He said the love that we share in our human relationships is a reflection of the love of God, calling us to give of ourselves to others.

“Christmas is about repentance and forgiveness. At Christmas, we are to remember that Jesus was born in poverty in a stable among the poorest people and animals. We should look for the face of Christ in poor and suffering."

Archbishop said we continue striving to help people, who are still struggling with unemployment, health, economic needs, housing and so many other issues and challenges.