Archbishop Urges Int'l Community To Help Flood-stricken People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Archbishop urges int'l community to help flood-stricken people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad on Sunday while appreciating the efforts of government institutions, Pakistan Army, different organizations and people of good will requested the international community to help Pakistan to cope with the disastrous flood situation which was triggered by incessant rainfall during monsoon rains.

In a news release received here, the Archbishop urged the international community to extend its help to the flood-stricken people as an enormous support is needed to rehabilitate the victims in this natural disaster.

"The people in Pakistan are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, thousands of vulnerable people are facing internal displacement and looking for help for their survival. This has been caused by devastating floods, landslides, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) across the country, particularly affecting Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh provinces causing loss of life, suffering, loss of homes, livelihoods etc.The most affected province is Sindh, followed by Balochistan," he said.

As of 25 August 2022, over 33 million people have been affected. Over 6.4 million people are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 421,000 refugees.

Over a thousand lives have been lost, he added.

"In this painful situation of emergency, His Excellency Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference and Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, has appealed to all the political and religious leaders, government institutions, Christian and all other organizations and the entire nation to work together to help the affected people in order to overcome the disaster as quickly as possible to ensure that the people do not continue to suffer the terrifying impact of these floods." Dr. Joseph Arshad also referred to the appeal of Pope Francis who has prayed and expressed his closeness and solidarity with the people of Pakistan and has called upon the international community on two different occasions to help Pakistan and also have requested for international cooperation to help Pakistan.

Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad also prayed for the deceased and their families especially those who have lost their loved ones, livelihood, livestock and homes that may God support the efforts of those who are bringing relief, expressed to all to stand united to support and help those who are suffering as a result of this calamity.

