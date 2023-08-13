Open Menu

Archbishop Urges Nation To Join Hands, In Making Pakistan, A Prosperous Country

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Archbishop urges nation to join hands, in making Pakistan, a prosperous country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad, Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese believes that the Independence Day (August 14) inspires the entire nation of Pakistan to contribute for the prosperity and development of our beloved country.

On the joyous occasion of the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, Dr. Joseph Arshad, who was also President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference congratulated all the citizens and the whole nation of Pakistan.

He said this day we should also remember the sacrifices of our ancestors who shed their blood for independence.

He said today the hearts and souls of people were passionately filled with sentiments of love, peace and prayers to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

He was of the view that the Christian leadership also played a key role in the freedom movement of Pakistan which can never be forgotten.

Even after the Independence, the Christian community served the nation in all sectors, especially in health, education and social services which is zealously continued even today.

Arshad said at this difficult time when our country was going through various challenges we should all join hands to make Pakistan a prosperous and exemplary country.

In the end, he prayed that may Almighty God continue to bestow His blessings upon our country and grant us the spirit to work together in unity for the development and prosperity of Pakistan so that all may live together as one nation in love, peace, and harmony.

