Archbishop urges to follow preventive measures to stop spread of COVID-19 virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Archbishop of twin cities, Dr. Joseph Arshad has urged the followers to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In a message for Christian community, he said that the lives of millions of people around the world have been affected, the economies of countries around the world are also on the verge of collapse, millions of people have lost their jobs, adding that it is indeed a warning for our reformation and urged the whole nation to bow God for salvation from this pandemic.

The government is very clear in its decisions and it is now responsibility of the citizens to follows all Standard Operating Procedures, he mentioned.

The church is our mother and she loves her children immensely. Today, as the leader of the church, I pray for all the families who have been affected by the Corona's disease.

Let us all move forward together to face the current situation with renewed vigor, with complete trust in God by acknowledging that God is our protector and guardian, he said,"I pay tribute to the Government of Pakistan, the Pakistan Army, healthcare agencies, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their efforts, sacrifices and hard work in preventing the spread of the corona virus," he added.