Archeology Departments Proposed Site For Multan Museum

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 06:57 PM

Archeology departments proposed site for Multan museum

Archeology department has sent a proposal to Punjab government to use an 8-kanal piece of land owned by Auqaf department along water works road near historical Qasim fort to build a museum for a longstanding demand of Multanites

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Archeology department has sent a proposal to Punjab government to use an 8-kanal piece of land owned by Auqaf department along water works road near historical Qasim fort to build a museum for a longstanding demand of Multanites.

After having witnessed many troubles and objections spanned over last two decades, Multan museum project has again re-surged on the official radar raising hopes this time it might finally see the light of the day.

Deputy director archeology (south) Muhammad Hassan told APP that site selection was the main problem that archeology department had been facing since 1994 when he was Incharge in Multan. He recalled that a site near a park in the vicinity of Daulat gate was initially selected for museum but was later dropped.

Many other sites were proposed in the following years but none of these could see the project materialize into reality.

Practical step was taken in 2008 when provincial government approved Rs 40.472 million museum project for Multan in 2008-9 and funds start pouring in in 2009-10. At that time then Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani also announced to build a museum in Multan, making it the focus of attention of both provincial and Federal governments.

Over 125-year old victorian style clock tower building was selected for conversion into museum. A sum of Rs 22.9 million was released till 2011, however, no funds released in 2012.

A sum of Rs 8 million was released in 2012-13, however, Rs 7.6 million of it had to be surrendered.

During late 2012 or early 2013, the parking space in front of the clock tower building was demolished to include its 120x40 square feet area in expansion of clock tower Chowk when Naseem Sadiq was deputy commissioner. It happened at a time when Archaeology department had already spent around Rs 23 million on modifying the building into museum and acquisition of antiquities.

The department then sent a report to provincial secretary raising security related concerns as the clock tower building was then exposed with no parking space in between building and road.

It was then rejected as site for museum and the antiquities acquired for Multan museum were sent to Lahore.

No head way was made since then. However, incumbent government took up the matter and a senior official, who was assigned to submit report, suggested an 8-Kanal piece of land as a suitable site for museum.

Officials said that the antiquities worth Rs 1.5 million would be shifted back to Multan once the museum project is completed.

The clock tower building that operated for decades as main office of municipal corporation was later given to Walled City Project staff in 2016 and another portion to a provincialgovernment department recently and shifting was under way.

