Archeology team begin analyzing Malkhana property amid rumours of treasure inside

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A team of Punjab archeology department Tuesday began analyzing case property inside an old Malkhana in Multan Katchery after district government de-sealed it to finally put to rest all the speculations about whether there was a treasure beneath.

There was treasure but of archaeological value and not of the monetary value that was being speculated, according to few officials who did not want to be named.

A police official said that few sets of old jewellery of gold, silver, some coins and documents were found.

Another official said that copper and other metal coins were recovered and these belonged to Mughal period, British period, Sikh period and ancient Hindu Shahi period. While all these had documents attached denoting the respective cases. Some properties were also kept there as trust from different people. Document showed that these items were put there after partition sometime before 1958.

The archeology team, led by deputy director South Muhammad Hassan, Multan SDO Malik Ghulam Muhammad and curator Harappa museum Asim Dogar entered Malkhana after it was de-sealed by the district administration on Tuesday.

They worked from 2:30 pm till evening and would resume further on Wednesday.

They have measured, weighed and analyzed articles today and would cover the rest of the articles on Wednesday.

All the material recovered was deposited with treasury i.e double lock of accounts department. Sources said that they found a cupboard, few rakes and boxes and there was no basement beneath the Malkhana as was rumoured earlier.

Earlier, social media, newspapers and tv channels published and aired stories during last few days about possibility of treasure at Malkhana. District government had stopped demolition and sealed it after a labourer found some coins and old documents during process of demolition to build new courts.