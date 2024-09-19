Archery Championship Held In Kohat
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Archery Championship was organized at the District sports Complex KDA Kohat under the Public Agenda of the Provincial Government and the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, on Thursday.
According to DC office, students from various schools, colleges and universities participated in the event.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Akram awarded trophies to the winning players and offered words of encouragement.
He emphasized the importance of supporting young athletes, stating that they are a valuable asset to the community.
The event was also attended by Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Muhammad Shakeel, Additional Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Planning, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Regional Sports Officer, District Sports Officer, District Youth Officer and other relevant officials.
APP/azq/378
