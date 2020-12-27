Ardent love for animals from childhood turns a young boy as passionate protector of wild species

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Strong affection for animals from childhood mould a young boy as a passionate conservationist whose awareness messages on social media help saving hundreds of wild species from being poached or killed besides convincing his peers to become part of this protection effort.

Fahad Malik, a young boy from Lahore whose fondness for wild animals has made him an enthusiastic protector of animals and conservationist, was using social media platform for education of masses about wild species.

Apart from his busy schedule of real state business in Lahore, Fahad was regularly giving due time to different groups he has established on Facebook, YouTube and Whatsapp for wildlife conservation and regularly uploads messages and videos apprising members about different wild species besides operations to rescue trapped animals.

Hundred of thousands of social media users were following the groups founded by Fahad Malik on social media and watch videos showing operations to rescue different wild animals founded in populated areas and were later released in natural habitats.

A page created by Fahad Malik on Facebook titled `The Reptile World' on June 5, 2019 in connection with `World Environment Day' has attracted around 20,635 followers who all were now serving as `Animal Protectors'.

Similarly another page titled as 'Wild Asia', highlighting information about wildlife of Asia, has 18.1k members who share information on social awareness besides promotion of conservation activities in the region.

A separate page on Facebook has been set up in national urdu language for better understanding of common people.

Fahad has also founded `Mission Awareness Foundation', an organization working on voluntarily basis for rescue of wildlife in the country.

Under Mission Awareness Foundation teams were formed in different parts of the country and even abroad who become part of the conservation campaign after getting aspiration from Malik's work for education of people about the wild species.

People from different parts of the country were approaching experts in the Mission Awareness Foundation and informed them about presence of different kind of wild animals in populated areas and get guidance about trapping them and then releasing in natural habitats.

"From childhood I had great affection for wild animals and this inclination inspired me to become a protector of wild species which are at a great risk due to hunting, trade and losing of habitat," observed Fahad.

Talking with APP, Fahad Malik said from the very young age he used to read books about wildlife and now has gained such an information that he has become a successful snake handlers who is well informed about all kinds of snakes being found in Pakistan.

I can guess on watching a snake that either it is venomous or not and from where I get a call about founding of a reptile, try to reach by my ownself or send any member of Mission Awareness Foundation for rescue of the animal and its shifting to protected environment.

During the last few years, Mission Awareness Foundation has saved hundreds of animals from being killed despite of the fact that its scope is more effective in Lahore region and efforts were underway to make the organization operational in the whole country.

Fahad said due to limited resources he was providing rescue service on call basis in Lahore region and is trying to make set up in other parts of the country.

People associated with the group are getting trained in providing rescue to the trapped animals but provision of effective service will take time, he added.

The group members, he continued, also keep a check on plight of wild life by checking social media to search for pictures uploaded about hunting, illegal keeping and ill-treatment of animals kept in enclosures etc.

All the information about illegal hunting, ill-treatment of captive animals were shared in groups which also have members from Wildlife Departments of different provinces who give prompt reply by taking action against the illegal activity.

Formation of groups on social media attracted a good number of people on these platforms who all were now playing good role in highlighting the plight of wildlife, importance of wild species in maintaining strong food chain and better environment for providing opportunity to other creatures to live with ease, Fahad opined.

He said people wanted to contribute in animal protection, but due to lack of a proper platform and guidance they were unable to participate in conservation activities.

However, now social media groups have given a better opportunity to highlight any ill-treatment with animals in their respective areas and to divert the attention of quarters concerned for taking action.

Fahad expressed the resolve of continuing his work to convince maximum number of people to become wildlife friendly and participate in effort of making our country free from hunting and poaching.