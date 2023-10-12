ARDU arrests bike thief gang member, recovers stolen bikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) of the Islamabad Capital Police recently made a significant breakthrough by apprehending a wanted member of a notorious bike theft gang and recovered stolen bikes from him.

Under the explicit directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has escalated its efforts to crack down on criminal elements responsible for motorcycle and car thefts, with the aim of eradicating this menace from the city.

The ARDU police team, employing a combination of technical expertise and human resources, successfully apprehended the wanted gang member, identified as Waseem.

He has been linked to numerous bike theft incidents in the area.

Notably, the recovered motorcycles had been reported stolen, and cases had already been registered against the arrested individual. An ongoing investigation will seek to unravel further details related to these incidents.

In line with the ICCPO's directives, the Islamabad Capital Police will continue to intensify its efforts against criminals involved in motorbike and car theft incidents to enhance the safety and security of the city.