Area citizenry establishes 'Loya Jirga' to address social evils

SWABI, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) ::Nobility of Zaida, district Swabi in collaboration with Human Rights Development Organization Wednesday established 'Loya Jirga' to eradicate drug selling and control growing incidents of crimes and address social evils.

The formal meeting of Loya Jirga decided formation of consultative and executive council that implement the decisions taken by the jirga.

It was decided that these councils would devise strategy against drug selling, adjudicate differences and local enmities.

Meeting also decided to create awareness among people about perils of aerial firing.

Locals appreciated formation of a platform to address social evils and assured cooperation and support to jirga members in their efforts.