Areas Of Katcha To Be Cleared Of Criminals, Gangs: IGP

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Areas of Katcha to be cleared of criminals, gangs: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday said that in order to protect the life and property of the people and to maintain the continuity of law and order, the areas of Katcha would be completely cleared of criminal elements, organised gangs and hardened criminals.

He directed to accelerate targeted and combing operations against professional criminals gangs.

IG Punjab directed that justice should be ensured at the police station level and all possible practical measures have been taken for welfare of the police personnel, he added.

He expressed these views during his visits to Katcha Bhong area of Raheem Yar Khan and Rajanpur while talking to police officers in Rahim Yar Khan.

Addressing a meeting along with Addl IG South Punjab Maqsood ul Hassan at DPO office Raheem Yar Khan, he said that the police force was using all its strength, resources and abilities to protect the lives and property of the people.

He said that in order to maintain continuity of law and order established with immense hard work and dedication, combing and targeted operations were being speeded up for full fledged elimination of organised criminal gangs from Katcha area so that the permanent peace in these areas can be materialised into a reality.

Prior to it, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed and DPO Raheem Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal gave a detailed briefing on situation of Katcha area.

Additional IG South Punjab Maqsood ul Hasan along with Additional IG CTD Waseem Siyal, Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Research and Development Zeeshan Asghar, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Sajjad Hasan, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal and DPO Rajanpur Mehr Nasir Ali Siyal and other officers also participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Dr. Usman Anwar held a meeting with the SDPOs and SHOs of Rahim Yar Khan and asked them to ensure the provision of merit, justice and all possible facilities to the public, timely registration of cases and focus on merit at police station level.

IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar encouraged the police officers and SHOs who performed outstandingly in Katcha with awards.

