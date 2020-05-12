UrduPoint.com
Areas Of Pir Jo Goth Sealed: DC Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:40 AM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Due to COVID-19, the Pakistan Army, Rangers and police sealed Kot Dinal Shah, Sallar Muhalla, Dharaija Muhalla and Hospital Muhalla of Pir Jo goth,district Khairpur, besides, Darghah Pir jo goth Road, Market Road and main Bazaar Road were also sealed by the authorities.

The deputy commissioner Khairpur Muhammed Naeem Sandhu on Tuesday confirmed that Pir Jo Goth was sealed by Pakistan Army to prevent people movement.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government's decision to ease the lockdown restrictions caused the markets of Sukkur, Khairpur and other districts of Sindh to be virtually flooded by people keen for Eid shopping.

A huge number of people thronged the markets without complying to the SOPs by the government oblivious to the prevailing viral epidemic. People of all age and gender especially women made their presence felt in the markets to shop for Eid as for purchasing daily groceries. The sad part was in utter disregard of precautions to safeguard themselves and others from being infected by the virus. Contrarily a small proportion of people observed social distancing where possible and covered themselves with masks and gloves.

