Areej Chaudhary heads to 'Beauty of the World 2024' in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Areej Chaudhary, a trailblazer in Pakistan’s pageantry scene, is set to represent her country once again on the international stage at the "Beauty of the World 2024" pageant in China.

Chaudhary first made history in 2020 as the first Miss Pakistan to be crowned on Pakistani soil. Since then, she has gone on to represent Pakistan in various international competitions, including Miss Earth 2020, Miss Eco International 2022, and Miss Global 2022.

After a brief hiatus from pageantry to focus on her burgeoning acting career in Karachi, Chaudhary is now returning to her roots, aiming to bring home another international title for Pakistan. "I am very passionate about beauty pageants and representing Pakistan internationally," Areej shared in a recent statement.

"In 2020, I made history as the first girl to be crowned on Pakistani soil. Last year, I concentrated on my career in the drama industry, but now I’m ready to represent Pakistan again and hopefully bring the crown home.

"

During her time away from pageants, Chaudhary worked on several notable tv dramas, including "Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum" alongside Imad Irfani, "Shaadi Card" with Junaid Khan, and "Tark-e-Wafa" with Mohib Mirza. Her growing presence in the drama industry has added another dimension to her career, but her love for pageantry remains strong.

Sonia Ahmed, president of Miss Pakistan, expressed her pride in Areej’s continued dedication. “Areej Chaudhary started her beautiful journey with us in 2020, and even after four years, she still holds the same passion and dedication to pageantry. We are extremely proud that she will be representing Pakistan once again in this prestigious international competition.”

As Areej Chaudhary embarks on her latest journey to Beauty of the World 2024, the nation watches in anticipation, hoping to see her make history once again.