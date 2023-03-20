UrduPoint.com

Arelik Establishes A Global Research And Development Center At NUST

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Arelik establishes a global Research and Development Center at NUST

The parent company of Dawlance, Arçelik, has established a Research and Development Center at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) to foster innovations in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):The parent company of Dawlance, Arelik,Development Center at the National Unive has established a Research and rsity of Science and Technology (NUST) to foster innovations in the country.

It is the second research and development center established by Ar�elik in Pakistan. The first Research and Development Center was set up in Karachi in 2017 just after the acquisition of Dawlance.

The new R&D center was inaugurated in a ceremony which was attended by the Pro-Rector of NUST RIC - Air vice Marshal (Retired) Dr. Rizwan Riaz, President of Ko� Holding Consumer Durables Group Dr Fatih Kemal Ebi�lioglu, Ar�elik Chief Commercial Officer of Turkey and South Asia Can Din�er, Ar�elik Chief Production and Technology Officer Nihat Bayiz, CEO of Dawlance Umer Ahsan Khan and Pakistani officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the President of Consumer Durables at the parent company of Arcelik Dr. Fatih Ebi�lioglu stated that "consistently creating value for our stakeholders, expanding and diversifying our global reach, and putting our customers first are the pillars of Koc Holding's vision." "We see Pakistan as a key developing market for local manufacturing, R&D and future export hubs," he added.

He said Pakistan was a high-potential country in information technologies and was on track to become a leader in STEM.

"We believe that the R&D center in NUST will serve the strategic national objective of the country," he said, adding the initiative would support the needs of all Arcelik subsidiaries worldwide.

CEO of Dawlance Umer Ahsan Khan stated that "Arcelik's partnership with NUST shows our commitment to foster technological advancements in Pakistan and enable the professional development of the youth.

Ar�elik has been making healthy investments to foster research, modernize production and provide the highest quality products, he said, adding the young engineers at NUST would gain valuable experiences, by learning about Ar�elik's global quality standards, regulatory compliance and best practices.

Pro-Rector RIC of NUST - Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Dr. Rizwan Riaz thanked Ar�elik for working directly with NUST to utilize the research-centric environment of this prestigious engineering institution, to complete its ongoing and futuristic R&D projects.

"This partnership will enable the development & testing of IT solutions, pertaining to the home appliances category, as Ar�elik is expanding its footprint in Pakistan and other Asian countries, to show its confidence in the talents and scientific potential of the youth," he added.

Ar�elik is the second largest manufacturer in Europe and operates in 53 countries with 83 subsidiaries having 30 Research and Development Centers around the World.

Ar�elik produces leading sustainable and innovative home appliances products with its cutting-edge technologies in nine countries.

