Arfa Karim made Pakistan proud at tender age: Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Thursday said that Pakistan's young student Arfa Karim made the nation proud at a tender age.

He expressed these views while paying tribute to the services of Arfa Karim on the occasion of her death anniversary, in a meeting with the representatives of civil society here at the Human Rights camp office.

He said that girls like Arfa Karim were the asset to any country, but it was our bad luck that she left the world at the age of just 16. He said that in her short life period, she represented Pakistan at every forum in a positive way all over the world.

The minister said that Arfa Karim was one of the young girls of the world who were ever invited to the headquarters of microsoft in the United States by Bill Gates himself, while the government of Pakistan awarded her the Presidential Award in 2005 over her services.

The minister said that solid steps were being taken to ensure protection of women and boosting their confidence through education and their representation in all important sectors.

Ijaz Alam said that the number of women joining various professions and government departments was increasing day by day in the tenure of the current government while 15 per cent quota in jobs for women, relaxation up to three years of age and other facilities were being ensured.

"There is no doubt that empowered girls become empowered women who can take better care of themselves and their families, but we must work together to provide an environment where women feel safe and play their full role in the development of Pakistan," concluded the minister.