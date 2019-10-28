UrduPoint.com
Argentina Park To Be Made Model Under Clean Green Drive: Amin Aslam

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:55 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday announced that the Argentina Park would be developed as a model park under Clean and Green Pakistan Movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday announced that the Argentina Park would be developed as a model park under Clean and Green Pakistan Movement.

He made these remarks at an event organized at Argentina Park to celebrate Urban October-World Cities Day here by UN Habitat programme.

This year the Urban October event commenced with celebration of World Habitat day at Pak Turk School and College here laying foundation of Environment Club in Pak Turk school and college to be replicated in its other branches throughout Pakistan, a press release said.

World Cities Day Programme started with the inaugural ribbon cutting by Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and formally declared Argentina Park as Model Park under Clean Green Pakistan Movement where saplings were also planted by the dignitaries.

Malik Amin Aslam said this landmark decision was the outcome of collective endeavor of civil society organizations and citizens.

Argentina Park located besides Polyclinic Hospital would play an important role in providing clean air and healthy environment not only to patients but also to the visitors and people of Islamabad in general.

He highlighted that the Government of Pakistan had approved the concept of Green Master Plan for Islamabad.

Jawed Ali khan reiterated UN Habitat commitment to work with all tiers of governments for cities and towns to create, protect and manage public spaces and to provide clean and a healthy environment.

He said UN Habitat stands ready to extend support for Clean and Green Pakistan Movement for competitive, inclusive, economic viable and sustainable green cities.

