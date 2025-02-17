Argentina reaffirms enhancing academic, scientific ties with Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Argentina Ambassador to Pakistan Sebastián Sayús, and Mrs. Erica Lucero, Deputy Head of Mission, paid a visit to Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture (MNSUA) to explore mutual areas of research, innovation, technology exchange, and academic collaboration here on Monday.

MNSUA VC Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana briefed the distinguished guests on the university’s ongoing initiatives and collaborations, highlighting that it is already engaged in a joint research project with the Instituto Nacional de Tecnología Agropecuaria (INTA) of Argentina.

The visit was particularly timely, following the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the governments of Pakistan and Argentina. This agreement aims to bolster bilateral cooperation in various fields, particularly in agriculture and technology.

During the discussions, several key areas of mutual interest were identified for potential collaboration, including Precision Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy Development, Agro-Biotechnology, Water Management and Irrigation Systems, Academic and Student Exchange Programs, extending collaboration in students scholarships is Argentina and establishing a Sports Centre to foster the development of nursery of players for different clubs of Argentina.

The delegation appreciated the research advancements at MNSUA and expressed their keen interest in fostering a long-term partnership. Ambassador Sebastián Sayús reaffirmed Argentina’s commitment to enhancing academic and scientific ties with Pakistan, emphasizing that collaborative efforts in agriculture and technology could significantly benefit both nations.

The visit marks a step forward in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Argentina, paving the way for future research collaborations and academic exchanges.