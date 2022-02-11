Argentina to collaborate with Pakistan for enhancing cotton production: ambassador

Argentina will collaborate with Pakistan for enhancing cotton production and value addition of different commodities and livestock products

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Argentina will collaborate with Pakistan for enhancing cotton production and value addition of different commodities and livestock products.

This was stated by Mr. Leopoldo Francisco Sahores, ambassador of the Argentina, in Islamabad.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said Pakistan and Argentina were basically agrarian economies and their future was directly linked with value addition of its commodities. He expressed concerns over decline in cotton production in Pakistan and said that it must enhance the per acre yield of cotton to ensure adequate supply of raw material to the textile sector. He said that his country could help Pakistan in enhancing cotton productivity with innovative technologies in addition to the value addition of different commodities.

He said that he had just taken over his diplomatic responsibility in Pakistan, but he was fully aware of the trade related issues. He welcomed the proposal of sending an FCCI delegation to Argentina and promised maximum cooperation by arranging a meetings with their counterparts in his country.

He also appreciated the scheduled "Pakistan Economic Conference" and said that he would try to participate in it along with the potential importers and exporters from his country.

Earlier President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh introduced Faisalabad and the FCCI and said that Faisalabad is the third largest hub of industry which is also playing a major role in job creation. He said that although textile was the iconic representation of this city, other segments are also growing at a much faster pace.

He said that Argentina could share its technology with Pakistani industrialists. He also informed him about the Pakistan Economic Conference and said that office-bearers of all chambers, women chambers and small chambers are expected to participate in it in addition to the government policymakers and economists from the private sector.

"As many as 15 ambassadors have so far confirmed their participation," he said and also invited Leopoldo Francisco Sahores to attend it.

Kashif Zia, regional chairman PHMA, requested Leopoldo to convince diplomats from other South American countries to participate in the PEC in order to give a quantum jump to the bilateral trade.

Senior Vice President Imran Mahmood Sheikh offered vote of thanks while President Atif Munir Sheikh, along with Saad Aslam of Al-Barka, presented the FCCI shield to Mr Leopoldo Francisco Sahores.