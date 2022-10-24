Argentine Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

Ambassador of Argentina Leopoldo Franciso Sahores met Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Monday

Deputy Head of Mission Camilo Emesto Silberkasten was also present on the occasion.

The governor said that Pakistan-Argentina bilateral relations span over many decades and we are keen to increase exports to Argentina while promoting trade and exchange of delegations.

He further said that investment from Argentina will prove to be important in bilateral relations.

The Ambassador of Argentina said that Argentina is willing to invest in various sectors and measures are being taken for the stability of bilateral relations.