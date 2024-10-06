Open Menu

Argentine Ambassador Meets Chief Minister Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Argentine Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Sebastian Sayus met Punjab Chief Minister

Maryam Nawaz Sharif at Chief Minister house here on Sunday.

During the meeting, matters related to enhancing cooperation in various sectors

including livestock, agriculture, information technology, and other industries

were discussed in details. They agreed to launch a pilot project for silos in Okara.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that bilateral relations between Pakistan and

Argentina were improving, and steps would be taken to increase business-to-business

interactions between the two nations.

She highlighted the desire to leverage Argentine meat processing technology

and underscored the need to enhance trade in livestock, sports goods, and

surgical instruments with Argentina.

The CM assured that the government was committed to providing security and

all necessary facilities to foreign investors in Pakistan, noting the abundant

investment opportunities in various sectors in Punjab.

The Argentine Ambassador also expressed interest in collaborating with Punjab

in the fields of livestock and biotechnology, and reiterated the importance of improving

government-to-government and business-to-business coordination to promote trade.

He mentioned that Argentina would provide technical support to Punjab in the area

of food security.

The meeting was also attended by Argentina's Deputy Head of Mission Mrs. Erica Lucero,

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

