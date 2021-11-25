UrduPoint.com

Argentine Envoy Visits NUML

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:53 PM

Ambassador of Argentine Leopoldo Francisco Sahores visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday and met with Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) in his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Argentine Leopoldo Francisco Sahores visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday and met with Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) in his office.

The Rector NUML welcomed the honourable guest and briefed him about various curricular and co-curricular activities conducted at the NUML.

The issues of mutual interests, bilateral cooperation in education exchange programs for the faculty and students were discussed.

The ambassador appreciated the role of NUML for providing quality education and thanked Rector for his time and hospitality.

Later, the honourable ambassador delivered a lecture to the students of Spanish language on the topic of "Spanish Spoken in Argentine".

Students recited Spanish poem and sung a Spanish song. At the end he distributed shirts and football among the students.

