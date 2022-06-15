UrduPoint.com

Argentinian Chief Of Joint Staff Lauds Pakistan Navy's Efforts For Regional Maritime Security

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Chief of the Joint Staff of Argentina Armed Forces Teniente General Juan Martin Paleo Wednesday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief of the Joint Staff of Argentina Armed Forces Teniente General Juan Martin Paleo Wednesday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters.

The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region, said a Pakistan Navy media release here received.

Upon arrival, Chief of the Joint Staff of Argentina Armed Forces was received by Naval Chief.

During one-on-one meeting between the dignitaries, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional security were discussed.

Both the Forces Heads pledged to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral relationship. The visiting dignitary was also given briefing on roles and capabilities of Pakistan Navy.

The visit of Chief of the Joint Staff of Argentina Armed Forces will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two navies.

