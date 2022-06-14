UrduPoint.com

Argentinian CJS Calls On CJCSC General Nadeem

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Argentinian CJS calls on CJCSC General Nadeem

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief of The Joint Staff of the Argentina Armed Forces, Teniente General Juan Martin Paleo on Tuesday, who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting matters of bilateral defence cooperation including security, military exchanges, training and prevailing regional environment were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Chief of the Joint Staff of the Argentina said that these mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two armies.

CJCSC General Nadeem reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Argentine and Pakistan.

Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, Teniente General Juan Martin Paleo was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.

